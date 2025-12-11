PHNOM PENH, Dec 11 — The Malaysian Embassy in Cambodia is urging all Malaysians residing in the kingdom to register and update their personal details, emphasising that accurate records are vital for the timely delivery of official information during emergencies.

In a Facebook post today, the embassy said many Malaysians had moved or left Cambodia in recent years without updating their information.

“This information update exercise is important to facilitate the embassy to streamline the delivery of official information, the management of consular services and related measures,” the embassy said in a post on its Facebook page today.

Earlier, the embassy also advised Malaysians in Cambodia to avoid non-essential travel to Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, Battambang and Pursat provinces.

“Malaysian citizens in Cambodia are advised to stay informed through reliable news sources and adhere strictly to instructions and advisories, if any, issued by the local authorities and government agencies,” said the advisory notice.

The above advisories come at a time when border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand continue to rise following military confrontation since Monday.

For assistance, Malaysians can either email to: [email protected] or contact the 24-hour hotline: +855 12 216 176.

More information is available on the embassy’s website at https://www.kln.gov.my/web/khm_phnom-penh/home. — Bernama