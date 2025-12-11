KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Illegal waste disposal activities driven by syndicates must be tackled firmly and without compromise, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) fully supports the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation’s (SWCorp) move to establish an armed enforcement unit to deter syndicates from operating illegal dumpsites.

“This year marks the rollout of several new initiatives to strengthen solid waste enforcement, including the creation of a special task force and the introduction of SWCorp’s mobile app and complaints hotline, which have already received more than 1,400 reports on illegal dumping,” he said at the KPKT Sentuhan Kejayaan Programme: Illegal Dumpsite Eradication and Closure Operation 2025 here today.

Nga said a total of 3,634 illegal dumpsites in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis, Kedah and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya were shut down as of October— the highest recorded since the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 (Act 672) came into force.

“In all, 1,530 metric tonnes of waste were cleared and 22 cases were brought to court. Fines amounting to RM385,000 were imposed following 4,268 intelligence-led operations.

“Since 2015, SWCorp has seized 185 vehicles used in illegal dumping activities. This year alone, 23 vehicles, including vans and lorries, were confiscated, with punitive actions taken, such as applications for court-ordered forfeiture,” he said.

Nga said the operations’ success, supported by the installation of 47 closed-circuit cameras (CCTV) at hotspot locations, shows that coordinated enforcement, strategic surveillance and the use of technology have made a significant impact in curbing illegal dumping.

Meanwhile, he said that SWCorp also plays a crucial role in post-disaster clean-up, including during the Northeast Monsoon and the recent Tropical Storm Senyar.

“SWCorp mobilised concession companies involving nearly 1,000 workers and 304 machinery units. As a result, almost 1,200 tonnes of waste were collected and disposed of properly,” he said.

Nga said that under the 13th Malaysia Plan, SWCorp will introduce reforms in public cleansing, including adopting electric-powered disposal vehicles and expanding night-time cleaning schedules to ease operations and protect workers from extreme heat.

On today’s programme, he said it reflects KPKT’s continued commitment, through SWCorp, to combating illegal dumping in a comprehensive and systematic manner, with a focus on high-impact and nationwide enforcement under Act 672. — Bernama