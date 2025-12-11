KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has reiterated its commitment to assisting M. Indira Gandhi in efforts to locate her youngest daughter, stressing that all actions will continue to be carried out strictly in accordance with the law.

In a statement, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said a meeting was held yesterday evening at Bukit Aman between PDRM and Indira’s delegation, which included Deputy Law Minister and Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran, Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) chief Arun Dorasamy, and two of Indira’s other children.

According to the statement, Kulasegaran appealed for continued support from PDRM in the ongoing efforts, while Indira and Arun expressed hope that the search can be intensified.

“PDRM emphasises that it remains committed, and will always respect and comply with all court directives, including in conducting continuous efforts to trace Indira Gandhi’s daughter in accordance with the law,” the IGP said.

PDRM also welcomed any information from the public that could assist in the search, assuring that all leads will be reviewed professionally and acted upon according to existing investigative procedures.

“PDRM will continue to extend full cooperation to ensure that every action taken is carried out with integrity, professionalism and in line with legal requirements,” the statement added.