PUTRAJAYA, Dec 11 — The Court of Appeal yesterday reinstated the conviction of an assistant contractor for the statutory rape of his 14-year-old former girlfriend, ordering him to begin serving an eight-year prison sentence with two strokes of the cane.

A three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Azman Abdullah, Datuk Azmi Ariffin and Datuk Meor Hashimi Abdul Hamid allowed the prosecution’s appeal, overturning the High Court’s decision to acquit and discharge Syazwan Afiq Shariff.

Justice Azman, delivering the unanimous ruling, set aside the acquittal and restored the original conviction and sentence imposed by the Sessions Court. He also issued a warrant of committal, ordering Syazwan to begin his sentence immediately.

On April 1, 2023, the Sessions Court had sentenced Syazwan to eight years in prison and two strokes of the cane after finding him guilty of raping the minor in a room at his home in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, on October 15, 2021.

However, on May 15, 2024, the High Court overturned this conviction and acquitted him, a decision which prompted the prosecution to file the present appeal.

According to the facts of the case, the victim was taken to a room, given a pill that caused weakness and a headache, and then raped.

Deputy public prosecutor Iznina Hanim Hashim appeared for the prosecution, while Syazwan was represented by lawyers Wan Norfarhan Liyana Wan Baharunddin and Roshayati Hassan. — Bernama