KOTA KINABALU, Dec 11 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has led the state’s elected representatives in taking their oaths at the Sabah State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting hall.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in front of the Sabah DUN Speaker Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim M Yahya.

After Hajiji, Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, and Datuk Ewon Benedick took their oaths of office.

They were followed by Cabinet ministers, Opposition leader, assistant ministers, and other elected assemblypersons.

Also sworn in were the six appointed assemblymen: Datuk Mohamed Razali Razi, Datuk Abdul Kassim Razali, Datuk Caesar Mandela Malakun, Datuk Chin Shu Ying, Datuk Roger Chin Ken Fong, and Grace Lee Li Mei.

Separately, the tabling of the 2026 Sabah State Budget, which will be presented by Masidi, who is also Finance Minister, is scheduled for Friday. — The Borneo Post