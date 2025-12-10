KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A foreign man was arrested by police yesterday after allegedly acting aggressively and brandishing a sharp weapon at an apartment in Taman Wangsa Permai near Kepong.

Gombak District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, said the incident occurred at 11.30am and the suspect was detained with assistance from members of the public, according to BuletinTV3.

“Following this, a police report has been opened under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” he said in a statement today.

He urged anyone with information related to the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector D Velraj, at 013-3631913, or the Gombak District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-61262222.

Earlier, a video showing the man being detained by police after reportedly causing a commotion and acting aggressively in the apartment was shared by members of the public on social media.