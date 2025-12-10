KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has rejected claims by a PAS leader that the Cabinet overstepped its authority by referring Kota Bharu MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan to the parliamentary rights and privileges committee, saying the government acted according to procedure.

According to Free Malaysia Today, PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had criticised the Cabinet’s decision, which followed Takiyuddin’s remarks linking a maritime enforcement operation to the Memali incident.

Azalina said the Cabinet meeting on Friday only approved a revision to a motion tabled in the Dewan Rakyat to allow Takiyuddin to be formally referred to the committee.

“There was no interference by the executive in the decision to refer Takiyuddin to the committee. The final decision rests with the Dewan Rakyat,” she said.

She added that any Cabinet-level decision is still subject to the Dewan Rakyat’s consideration under the Standing Orders and requires a vote by MPs.

Fadhli, who is also Pasir Mas MP, cited Article 62(1) of the Federal Constitution, saying only the Dewan Rakyat can decide on disciplinary action against MPs through its internal procedures, and the executive cannot direct motions or order committee referrals.

Azalina noted that Takiyuddin had requested the referral to defend himself.

“It should be understood that any government motion must first be discussed and decided collectively in Cabinet before being submitted to the Dewan Rakyat for the final decision,” she said.