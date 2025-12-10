PUTRAJAYA, Dec 10 — According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) October 2025 Labour Force Survey, Malaysia’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.0 per cent in October 2025, with 518,900 people unemployed.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the labour market showed further improvement in October 2025, driven by robust economic activity with solid growth in employment and a low unemployment rate.

“Therefore, the labour force continued its upward momentum during the month, rising by 0.2 percent month-on-month to 17.58 million persons (September 2025: 17.54 million persons). October’s labour force participation rate stood at 70.9 percent, as recorded in September 2025,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Uzir said the total number of employed persons increased further in October 2025, recording a rise of 0.2 per cent to 17.06 million persons from 17.03 million registered last month.

On the same note, the number of unemployed rose marginally by 0.1 per cent to 518,900 persons (September 2025: 518,600 persons).

The employees’ category constituted 74.8 per cent of the total employed persons in October 2025.

This group increased slightly by 0.1 per cent to 12.76 million persons, up from 12.74 million in September 2025.

Likewise, the number of own-account workers went up by 2 0.4 per cent to 3.25 million persons, compared to 3.24 million in September 2025.

He also explained that the number of persons working less than 30 hours per week continued to decrease, dropping by 1.4 per cent to 233,200 persons in October 2025 (September 2025: 236,500 persons).

“Correspondingly, the number of persons working less than 30 hours per week but willing and available to work additional hours or classified as time-related underemployment also declined by 1.7 per cent to 126,400 persons, recording the time-related underemployment rate of 0.7 per cent (September 2025: 128,600 persons,” he added.

Concluding the statement, he said the outlook for Malaysia’s labour market in the coming months is expected to remain positive and resilient, supported by moderate economic growth, strategic investments, and human capital development. — Bernama