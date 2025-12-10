KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The Medical Device Authority (MDA) has not registered any Influenza self-test kits so far because most of them detect the presence of the virus using saliva samples.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the detection method was found to be less effective and does not give an accurate result.

“The collection of samples through nasal swabs or blood, and carried out under the supervision of a medical practitioner for more accurate results, is more appropriate,” he said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

He was replying to a question from Senator Azahar Hassan regarding the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) justification for not approving self-test kits for Influenza despite the presence of seasonal cases and public health concerns.

Lukanisman said the MOH will consider alternative detection tests that are easily accessible and effective to deal with Influenza infection cases so that the spread of the disease can be contained and does not threaten or affect public health

Replying to a supplementary question from Senator Dr R.A. Lingeswaran on the standards set by Malaysia following the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approving the Covid-19 and Influenza self-test kits for home use, Lukanisman said the MDA sets very high specifications for the use of self-test kits.

“The use of these kits must be taken seriously because we are worried that insensitive kits may be used and misused for certain reasons… (like) for them to claim they have Influenza so that they can get leave or so on,” he said. — Bernama