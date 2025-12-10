BUTTERWORTH, Dec 10 — Two people were killed and another injured after they were trapped in a fire at their home in Taman Rathna here today.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said the two victims who perished were a woman and her adopted daughter, identified as Hayani Yaakob, in her 50s, and Andra, aged between four and five.

He said their remains were found in the living room near the main entrance, while the woman’s son, Daniel Quyum Kamarozlan, in his 20s, was discovered injured near the kitchen door after being pinned under a collapsed roof.

“A team of 20 personnel with four fire engines from the Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by the Perda and Penanti stations, was rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 9.41am,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Shoki said the first victim, Daniel Quyum, was rescued at 10.21am, while Hayani and Andra were found at 10.59am, with the fire fully extinguished by 11.21am. — Bernama