SHAH ALAM, Dec 10 — The High Court today fixed December 23 to decide whether to stay the five-year prison sentence of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s mother, who was convicted of neglect causing the boy’s physical injury two years ago.

Judge Datuk Aslam Zainuddin set the date after deputy public prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin asserted that there were no special or exceptional grounds to justify a stay of execution.

Raja Zaizul Faridah submitted that the defence counsel for Ismanira Abdul Manaf, 30, had failed to show the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court judge had erred in law when dismissing her initial application for a stay.

She further contended that the appellant’s grounds of having a young child diagnosed with autism did not constitute an exceptional circumstance.

“Furthermore, Ismanira’s claim of having cooperated by attending court proceedings is not a valid ground, as it is the duty of an accused person to attend,” she said.

Earlier, Ismanira’s counsel, Haresh Mahadevan, submitted that the stay of execution was warranted based on exceptional circumstances involving her second child, who is also autistic and currently in the custody of his father.

He argued that the six-year-old child required his mother’s emotional support and continuous care.

On November 19, Ismanira, 30, filed an application to stay the five-year sentence for neglecting her son, Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin.

Convicted on October 31, 2025, of neglecting her autistic son and causing him injury, Ismanira was sentenced to five years in prison by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court.

Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh held that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt against the prosecution’s case.

She was also ordered to sign a two-year bond with a RM3,000 surety and 120 hours of post-release community service. — Bernama