KUANTAN, Dec 10 — The Pahang government has been urged to consider providing rental assistance to residents of Block C of the Puncak Arabella Apartments in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, who were affected by the landslide incident near their homes on November 28.

Ho Chi Yang (PH-Tanah Rata) said nine families involving 39 individuals are still housed at the temporary evacuation centre (PPS).

“Therefore, I hope that rental assistance be provided to the affected residents while they wait for slope repair works to be completed,” he said during the debate on the Pahang Budget 2026 at the State Assembly sitting at Wisma Sri Pahang today.

Previously, the Cameron Highlands District Disaster Management Committee reported that 24 housing units involving 91 residents from Block C were ordered to evacuate to the PPS at the Puncak Arabella Hall due to safety concerns.

At the same time, Ho said incidents such as this highlight the need to expand the installation of landslide early warning systems, particularly in residential areas in Cameron Highlands.

“For slopes located in residential areas, I urge that a dedicated allocation be provided by either the federal or state government, particularly to local authorities (PBTs), to install landslide early warning systems in high-risk neighbourhoods,” he said.

In the same debate, Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Johari Hussain (BN-Tioman) also called for urgent state intervention to address the severe coastal erosion caused by strong waves that recently struck Kampung Kuala Pontian.

He said the incident had endangered residents and damaged infrastructure, including 10 chalets, two houses and a restaurant.

As such, he urged the relevant authorities to take immediate action to address the issue, including considering an allocation of between RM500,000 and RM1 million to build a wave-retaining wall or another suitable protective structure.

The sitting continues today. — Bernama