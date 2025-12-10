KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh today said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay’s defence of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) overlooks concerns that the law has been misused against ordinary Malaysians and needs reform.

In a statement, the former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) alleged that most individuals charged with Sosma-related offences between 2019 and June 2023 pleaded guilty due to long trial delays, as bail is restricted under Section 13.

“There can be no doubt that national security is a priority but there are indications that Sosma has been abused against ordinary citizens which is one of the reasons there have been growing calls for it to be repealed,” he said.

Ramkarpal also highlighted what he described as “draconian aspects” of the law, including allowing detention without a court remand order for up to 28 days under Section 4(5), and the mandatory remand of acquitted individuals pending a prosecutor’s application under Section 30.

Given these concerns, he said Pakatan Harapan, as part of the federal government, “cannot stall on its promise to repeal Sosma”, or at minimum amend the problematic provisions without delay.

“As I have said before, the matter is long overdue and the government should announce the reforms to Sosma soonest,” he added.

Pakatan Harapan had previously pledged in its 2018 election manifesto to abolish or reform what it described as “draconian provisions” in Sosma.