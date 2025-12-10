KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Obesity is a disease that needs to be managed rather than cured, according to health experts.

Chairperson of APAC Cardiometabolic Summit, Senior Consultant Endocrinologist, Head of Department of Research, Development and Innovation at Universiti Malaya, Prof Lim Lee Ling, said obesity is a chronic disease that requires urgent attention and should not be viewed merely as a lifestyle choice.

She emphasised that the surrounding environment plays a crucial role in encouraging people living with obesity to seek appropriate healthcare.

“To encourage a person living with obesity to seek medical consultation, the environment needs to support them. Everyone should understand that obesity is a disease, not simply a lifestyle condition.

“It goes beyond weight or body mass index measurements. We are talking about fat distribution, which cannot be assessed without a proper body composition evaluation,” she told reporters ahead of the APAC Cardiometabolic Summit 2025 at the Sheraton Imperial Kuala Lumpur here.

Also present were Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the University of Alberta, Canada, Prof Arya Sharma, and National SCOPE Fellow of the World Obesity Federation (Australia), Dr Georgia Rigas.

The Summit, organised by Novo Nordisk, brings together leading global and regional experts to highlight the urgent need for integrated, person-centred approaches across obesity, cardiovascular, kidney and metabolic health.

Lim said the government has issued a clear mandate for clinicians, non-clinicians and the public to actively address overweight and obesity in order to improve national health outcomes.

“All of these initiatives, including a healthier living environment and food nutrition labelling, are being progressed by the government. It is too early to assess their full impact, as the evaluation framework is still being developed,” she said.

When asked about transformation within the local healthcare system, Lim emphasised the importance of addressing weight-related stigma in both personal and professional settings.

“Obesity is a complex, chronic condition that requires empathy, understanding, and evidence-based support. Creating a non-judgmental environment, whether in clinics, workplaces, or at home, is essential for helping individuals seek care confidently,” she said.

Meanwhile, Arya described obesity as a lifelong condition for most individuals.

“Like other chronic diseases, obesity cannot be cured but must be managed. When people develop the disease, they are likely to live with it. Managing obesity is therefore similar to managing chronic illnesses such as heart disease or diabetes,” he said.

He stressed that doctors should be the first, not last point of consultation for anyone living with obesity or concerned about their weight, not the last.

“That perception is not widespread among the public. The typical advice is to exercise more or eat less, rather than to consult a doctor. In fact, the first step for anyone concerned about their weight should be to see their doctor.

“We need both, patients recognising obesity as a disease and understanding that they should consult their doctor, and doctors being trained so that when patients present with weight concerns, they know how to manage them,” he added.

Dr Georgia emphasised that education is crucial, with continuous efforts to upskill healthcare professionals and enhance training, particularly through initiatives such as the APAC Cardiometabolic Summit 2025. — Bernama