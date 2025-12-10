KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The appointment of a company as a collection agent for several transport-related transactions will not affect, replace or take over the MyJPJ system, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah said the company would function solely as an authorised fee collector on behalf of the government, similar to other agencies entrusted with collecting specific payments.

“They are collectors only. They have nothing to do with MyJPJ. They will not interfere with, replace or take over MyJPJ,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Ng Keng Heng during the oral question-and-answer session.

Hasbi said the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has introduced various digitalisation initiatives through the MyJPJ application, including licence expiry notifications, renewal services and online payments, which have helped enhance transparency and reduce the risk of manual errors.

Responding to the original question from Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin on the use of modern technology in transport law enforcement, Hasbi said the adoption of Body-Worn Cameras (BWC) was aimed at strengthening the integrity and transparency of enforcement operations.

He added that JPJ would also continue operating the Automated Enforcement System (AES), in addition to the proposed implementation of the High-Speed Weigh-in-Motion (HSWIM) system to detect overloading offences more effectively.

At the same time, he said the Ministry of Transport (MOT) was planning to develop a dedicated database of heavy vehicle drivers to ensure that only individuals who meet all safety requirements are employed by operating companies.

Responding to concerns about the cost of acquiring modern equipment such as BWC, which can reach about RM23,000 per unit, Hasbi said the price of such safety technology was expected to decline as its use becomes more widespread. — Bernama