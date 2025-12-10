MELAKA, Dec 10 — The Melaka government will move to degazette Pulau Besar as a marine park to help expand the state’s permitted fishing areas, said state Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

He said Pulau Besar is currently among the islands gazetted as a marine park and designated as a no-fishing zone since 1994.

“We have discussed the matter at the State Executive Council (MMKN) meeting and agreed to degazette the Pulau Besar area as a marine park.

“We will also submit a letter to the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security to request the degazettement of the fishing prohibition zone around Pulau Besar,” he said during the Melaka State Assembly sitting today.

He was responding to a question from Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof (PN-Sungai Udang), who asked about the measures and initiatives taken by the state government to assist fishermen in Umbai whose incomes have declined due to the fishing ban, particularly after the island cluster was gazetted as a marine park.

Dr Muhamad Akmal said the decision to degazette Pulau Besar was also made following the state government’s move to gazette three nearby islands — Pulau Undan, Pulau Dodol and Pulau Nangka — as the Melaka Marine Park in 2023.

“In the past, when Pulau Besar was gazetted as a marine park, fishermen were prohibited from conducting any fishing activities there. With the addition of three more islands being gazetted as marine parks, their fishing grounds have become even more limited.

“Once the degazettement is approved, fishermen will be able to resume fishing around Pulau Besar, and I hope the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security will grant the necessary approval,” he said. — Bernama