PASIR MAS, Dec 10 — Smuggling syndicates along the Malaysia-Thailand border are moving their illegal floating jetties to the banks of neighbouring Thailand to avoid detection and demolition of these bases by the authorities.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said this action was identified during the second phase of the integrated enforcement operation conducted at four locations along the Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang Monday.

He said the operation being conducted until December 14 involves various agencies, including the police, National Security Council and local authorities.

“I was informed that during the operation, information about the demolition of the illegal bases was leaked and reached the knowledge of some smugglers.

“Upon learning of this, they immediately moved their jetties to the Thai side for fear of them being destroyed by the authorities,” he told Bernama today.

Mohd Yusoff said today that several other illegal bases in the Jeram Perdah and Rantau Panjang areas were also demolished, with the operation running smoothly without any incidents.

He emphasised that despite attempts by smugglers to move their jetties, operations would continue to ensure all illegal structures used for smuggling activities would be eliminated.

According to him, 17 illegal bases have been identified for demolition in an effort to curb illegal entry and cross-border crime. The bases included Jitong, Maghrib, Kak Pah and Kayangan Inn.

Meanwhile, a Bernama review found that along several “rat lanes” around Sungai Golok, smuggling activities still existed on a small scale, with suspicious movements detected at night, especially in swampy and sheltered areas. Some residents also reported that smugglers frequently change the location of the floating jetties to avoid detection by the authorities.

Additionally, a review of the Thai riverbank near the operation area showed several small floating jetties, believed to belong to smugglers, were anchored on the side of the neighbouring country consistent with information received by authorities regarding the syndicate’s efforts to move the illegal structures to avoid demolition. — Bernama