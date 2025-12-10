KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — A former religious teacher at a local madrasah pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court in Tawau, Sabah, today to a charge of sexual assault of a 15-year-old boy.

The accused, Muhammad Sabri Saidin, 30, entered his plea after the charge was read before Judge Ahmad Faizadh Yahaya, according to a report by Harian Metro.

He was accused of sending messages and images of a sexual nature via WhatsApp from his mobile phone to the teenager, according to the charge sheet.

The offence was allegedly committed in a village along Jalan Sin San here between 1.48pm and 2.10pm on April 4 this year.

The charge was framed under Section 15(e) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM20,000, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Haikal Hazwan Md Yatin did not offer bail on the grounds that the case was unbailable.

The court set bail at RM8,000 with two local sureties and imposed additional conditions, including barring the accused from contacting or intimidating prosecution witnesses until the case concludes.

The accused must also report monthly to a nearby police station and surrender his international passport to the court.

The case was set for mention on January 26 next year for document submission and the appointment of a defence lawyer.