KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised the need for social protection programmes to be implemented inclusively, covering the entire nation and all segments of society.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said an inclusive approach must encompass the provision of essential services such as rehabilitation centres, as well as the review of related laws and regulations to accelerate implementation and deliver the greatest impact to the people.

“Today I chaired the 9th Meeting of the Malaysia Social Protection Council (MySPC) (No. 2/2025) to strengthen policy coordination and the implementation of the national social protection agenda.

“The meeting also took note of improvements to the PADU (Central Database Hub) system driven by the Economy Ministry, along with presentations by SOCSO (Social Security Organisation), the World Bank and the Economy Ministry to enhance the country’s social protection ecosystem,” he said in a Facebook post.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister also congratulated SOCSO on its reappointment as President of the International Social Security Association (ISSA) for the 2026-2028 term, describing it as a significant recognition for Malaysia on the global stage.

He also welcomed the publication of the Malaysia Social Protection Statistics 2024, describing it as an important reference in improving the effectiveness of policy delivery to people nationwide.

In a separate Facebook post, Anwar said he also attended a special briefing on the Malaysia Higher Education Plan (2026-2035), a long-term framework aimed at strengthening the direction of the nation’s higher education sector.

He said that as a living document, the plan will continue to evolve in line with the rapid emergence of new technologies.

“Through an interdisciplinary approach and mission-oriented research, it will drive societal transformation and innovation towards a harmonious, prosperous, technologically advanced and sustainable nation.

“This blueprint is a crucial foundation to ensure that our higher education system becomes more inclusive, of higher quality and competitive in producing future generations who are prepared to face continuous challenges,” he said. — Bernama