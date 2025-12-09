KANGAR, Dec 9 — The Perlis government is allocating RM359.58 million for Budget 2026, an increase of RM57.20 million from this year.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the allocation makes the 2026 Budget the highest in the state’s history.

He said RM244.42 million, or 68 per cent, is earmarked for operating expenditure, while RM115.16 million, or 32 per cent, is for development expenditure.

“Overall, operating expenditure for 2026 rises by RM48.31 million compared with 2025. Of the total allocation, RM76.79 million is for emoluments, RM102.14 million for service and supply expenses.

“Another RM51.10 million is allocated under grants and fixed payments, RM12.57 million for asset-related purposes, and RM1.82 million for other miscellaneous expenses,” he said when tabling the budget in the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Mohd Shukri said for the development allocation, RM30.10 million, or 27 per cent, will be financed through federal government loans for infrastructure improvement projects benefiting the people.

“The 2026 development allocation will be distributed to six main implementing agencies, namely the State Secretary’s Office with RM58.02 million, covering Syarikat Air Perlis, Kangar Municipal Council and the Perlis State Economic Development Corporation;

“The Public Works Department with RM21.67 million; the Irrigation and Drainage Department with RM12.75 million; the Forestry Department with RM12.57 million; the Agriculture Department with RM6.85 million; and the Veterinary Services Department with RM3.30 million,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the state government estimates total revenue of RM217.59 million next year, comprising tax revenue of RM44.13 million, non-tax revenue of RM50.92 million, and non-revenue receipts of RM122.54 million.

“Based on these estimates, state revenue is expected to increase by RM94.66 million, or 77 per cent, compared with 2025. With this projection, the state government is expected to record a deficit of RM26.83 million in 2026,” he said.

Mohd Shukri said that although the 2026 Perlis Budget still records a deficit, the figure is the lowest in the past five years.

“Therefore, in 2026, all tax-collecting agencies must enhance their efficiency by organising tasks and implementing systematic measures to increase revenue, prevent leakages, and reduce arrears,” he says.

He added that the 2026 Perlis Budget focuses on three key priorities: sustainable economic growth; sustainable infrastructure development; and Perlisku Bestari Berkebajikan.

“This budget is designed so that every initiative directly benefits the people, facilitates public services, and helps develop Perlis into a prosperous, harmonious, and blessed state,” he said. — Bernama