GEORGE TOWN, Dec 9 — Batik Air today expanded its network from Penang International Airport (PEN) with the launch of new routes to Singapore (SIN) and Kualanamu, Medan (KNO), reinforcing Penang’s role as a northern gateway and strengthening regional connectivity.

In a statement, Batik Air said Singapore remains Malaysia’s largest source of international visitors, recording 14.0 million arrivals from January to August this year, up 18.1 per cent from the same period last year.

“The addition of the Penang-Singapore route meets strong demand for short-haul leisure trips, weekend getaways, and business travel, offering Singaporeans seamless access to Penang’s cultural heritage, iconic food scene and vibrant tourism offerings.

“Penang-Medan flights respond to rising demand for medical and wellness tourism from Indonesia, providing Indonesian travellers with a convenient gateway to the island’s healthcare services, while also opening leisure travel opportunities across Malaysia’s northern corridor,” the airline said.

Batik Air chief executive officer, Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy, said Penang has long been a strategic base for the airline in northern Malaysia.

“Alongside our existing services to Kuala Lumpur (KLIA and SZB) and Jakarta (CGK), these new routes to Singapore and Medan strengthen the city’s role as a northern hub, giving travellers direct access to key regional markets.

“This expansion is part of our broader vision to make Penang a gateway that supports tourism, business and medical travel, while building a future-ready network that anticipates evolving traveller needs,” he said.

With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 approaching, Chandran added that these connections will help welcome more visitors to the region and showcase all that Penang and northern Malaysia have to offer.

Meanwhile, Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said Batik Air’s continued expansion reflects growing confidence in the state as the premier gateway to northern Malaysia.

“The launch of new connections to Singapore and Medan strengthens Penang’s role as a strategic hub for tourism, business travel and medical tourism. These routes will enhance regional connectivity and support local industries by opening more doors for international visitors.

“As we prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026 and Malaysia Medical Tourism Year 2026, Penang is committed to working with airline partners to create seamless travel experiences and elevate our tourism ecosystem. We welcome Batik Air’s commitment and look forward to building a vibrant, well-connected future for Penang and the region,” he said.

Tourism Malaysia deputy director general (Promotion II) Samuel Lee welcomed the initiative, noting the new direct routes would enhance Malaysia’s visibility as a tourist destination by making Penang more accessible to international visitors.

“These connections are expected to contribute significantly to the Visit Malaysia 2026 target of 47 million international arrivals.

“Penang’s unique charms, from preserved colonial and traditional heritage to its natural landscapes and adventure parks, offer international visitors enriching travel experiences,” he said.

He added that the launch of the two routes marks a significant step for Penang and for travellers seeking easier access across the region. Stronger links to Singapore and Indonesia bring the northern gateway closer to the world, opening fresh opportunities for tourism, business and medical travel. — Bernama