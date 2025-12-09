JASIN, Dec 9 — An express bus driver and a lorry driver were injured, while 10 passengers escaped unhurt in a collision involving the two vehicles at KM183.2 of the North-South Expressway northbound here yesterday.

Jasin district police chief Supt Lee Robert said they received information on the accident at about 1.45 pm. The lorry, carrying a load of bran, was travelling from Bukit Gambir, Johor, towards Alor Gajah, Melaka, and the express bus with 10 passengers was heading from Larkin, Johor, towards Seremban.

“Initial investigations found that the lorry, driven by a 69-year-old man, was travelling straight in the left lane. He did not notice the express bus, driven by a 44-year-old man in the same lane, moving slowly and rammed into the rear of the bus.

“The lorry driver sustained head and hand injuries, while the bus driver suffered leg pain. Both were taken to Melaka Hospital for treatment,” he said in a statement.

He said all 10 express bus passengers were unharmed and continued their journey on another bus.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Members of the public who witnessed the accident or have information are urged to contact investigating officer Insp Marwan Shafiq Mohd Latfi (011-11127533) or the traffic counter at the Jasin District Police Headquarters at 06-5292222 (ext. 260). — Bernama