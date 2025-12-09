KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Bagan Member of Parliament Lim Guan Eng has called for the repeal of Section 45F of the amended Employment Insurance System (SIP) Bill, which imposes a RM10,000 penalty on employers who fail to notify the Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) of job vacancies or new positions within seven days.

Lim, who is also the DAP secretary‑general, said the amendment passed by the Dewan Rakyat on December 2, 2025, places a heavy burden on employers, who could face cumulative penalties if several vacancies arise over a span of weeks.

“The RM10,000 penalty under Section 45F must be repealed by the federal government when the SIP is debated in the Dewan Negara,” he said in a statement today.

“I am confident Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat will agree to repeal Section 45F once it is referred back.”

According to Lim, Perkeso failed to conduct stakeholder engagement before the amendment was approved.

He noted that Perkeso only announced on December 4, 2025, a two year moratorium on enforcement and promised consultations with employers and stakeholders before implementing the penalty.

“The question is why Perkeso only planned stakeholder engagement on December 4, after the SIP amendment was passed on December 2, and not before,” he said.

He added, “The two year moratorium means nothing because eventually the RM10,000 penalty will still be enforced.”

Lim added that the announcement was surprising because government MPs had assumed Perkeso had already consulted stakeholders before the amendment was tabled and passed.

He argued that the process had been compromised and should be corrected by repealing Section 45F.

He suggested that if the government insists on implementation, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should be exempted, while penalties for non SMEs should be reduced to RM100.