IPOH, Dec 9 — An elderly man was killed while his wife was badly injured after the motorcycle they were riding was involved in an accident with a lorry on Jalan Ipoh-Lumut near here on Saturday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the incident at about 3 pm occurred when a Hino lorry, driven by a 23-year-old man, suddenly turned left after passing a traffic light, leaving the victim behind unable to avoid colliding with its left side.

“The motorcyclist, Ahmad Taufik Abu Bakar, 60, died at the scene due to the collision. His wife, Azizah Mat Jamat, 61, sustained a fractured left leg and was sent to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) for treatment,” he said in a statement.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the victim’s body was sent to the HRPB Forensic Department for a post-mortem.

He said further inspection revealed that the motorcycle did not have a valid road tax and its insurance had expired.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said, adding that the lorry driver had been detained to assist in the investigation.

A 30-second dashcam video has gone viral since this morning, showing a lorry signalling right but turning left when the traffic light turned green. — Bernama