KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The Ministry of Works (KKR) has successfully resolved 95.83 per cent of road damage complaints received through MyJalan application since August 2023, reflecting the effectiveness of the ministry’s responsive maintenance efforts.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, said that out of 13,451 road-related complaints under the supervision of KKR and agencies, 12,890 complaints had been resolved, thus proving that MyJalan is now the backbone of the country’s road maintenance management.

“This capability will continue to be enhanced through the launch of MyJalan 2.0 which provides smart integration, real-time status tracking and safety analytics to ensure that repairs can be made more proactively and efficiently,” he said.

He said this when speaking at the ministry’s monthly assembly which was attended by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

Alexander said the various high-impact projects completed this year showed that national development directly benefits the people, across the health, education, security and basic infrastructure sectors.

Among them were the completion of seven hospitals, 14 health clinics and dilapidated clinics, two specialist centres, 127 projects to address school overcrowding and 92 multi-purpose halls to strengthen learning and community activities.

“The initiative to upgrade hybrid solar systems in Sabah and Sarawak also ensures that rural schools enjoy stable access to electricity for 24 hours,” he said.

Alexander said the government was also strengthening the safety net through lift upgrade programme of Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) which benefited more than 12,620 personnel and families.

According to him, the successful completion of the Bagan Datuk-Kampung Sejagop Bridge, which is recognised as a world-class project, also raised the country’s technical and engineering capabilities internationally.

“In addition, the initiative to upgrade 67 junctions to Smart Traffic Lights (STL) also increased traffic efficiency and reduced the risk of accidents, thus making the government’s infrastructure development more inclusive and oriented towards the well-being of the people,” he said. — Bernama