SEREMBAN, Dec 7 — A five-year-old girl was believed to have drowned while swimming with friends at a Club House pool in Lenggeng here yesterday afternoon.

State Police Chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad, in a statement yesterday, said the incident occurred at about 12.15pm.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the victim, who attended a kindergarten awards ceremony held at the clubhouse, reportedly disappeared from her parents’ sight.

Alzafny said the victim was later found unconscious in the pool, with members of the public administering CPR as they awaited an ambulance.

“The victim was then rushed to Tuanku Ja’afar Seremban Hospital (HTJS) and was confirmed dead on arrival at the Emergency Department Red Zone at 1.06pm by the medical officer on duty,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama