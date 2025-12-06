KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The situation in flood-hit areas in Perak, Selangor, Perlis and Pahang continues to improve tonight, with the number of evacuees declining and several relief centres closed.

The number of evacuees in Perak dropped to 1,539 from 470 families, compared with 1,674 from 509 families yesterday afternoon.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat said a relief centre in Hilir Perak has been closed, leaving only 11 centres still operating.

Of these, six centres in Hilir Perak were housing 776 evacuees, two centres in Bagan Datuk are sheltering 459 people and three centres in Manjung are accommodating 304 people.

Meanwhile, in Selangor, the number of evacuees dropped to 429 from 134 families, from 616 from 187 families.

According to the Infobencana portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), nine relief centres remain in operation in the districts of Hulu Langat, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam.

The situation in Perlis is also improving, with the number of evacuees dropped to 15 as at 8pm yesterday, from 20 in the afternoon. All are placed at the centre at SK Felcra Lubuk Sireh in Padang Besar.

In Pahang, only seven people from one family are still taking shelter at a relief centre in Kuantan, compared with 14 evacuees from two families yesterday afternoon.

According to the Public Infobanjir website, the levels of all major rivers in the affected states are below the danger points tonight. — Bernama