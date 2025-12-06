KANGAR, Dec 6 — Traders in the Perlis capital hit by the recent floods will get some relief as the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) is waiving November rent for around 10,000 businesses.

Council president Affendi Rajini Kanth said the exemption covers night markets, farmers’ markets, kiosks, and shops, including those not flooded but unable to operate during the disaster, Bernama reported today.

“Full rent exemption for November is given to all affected traders, including premises that were not flooded but could not operate during the floods.

“If traders have already made payments for November, the amount will be carried forward to the following month,” he told reporters after launching a market sale by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority here.

The year-end northeast monsoon floods caused widespread disruption across low-lying areas, damaging homes, shops, and public infrastructure, and forcing many businesses to halt operations.