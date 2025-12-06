SEREMBAN, Dec 6 — The Seremban Sentral transit-oriented development (TOD) is expected to generate up to RM300 million in business revenue annually and create about 2,500 new jobs in various sectors, thus spurring Negeri Sembilan towards becoming a modern and competitive urban hub.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the 8.42-hectare (20.8-acre) development involves an estimated gross development value (GDV) of RM2 billion.

“Through this development, it is estimated that up to RM300 million in annual business revenue can be generated, including at least RM15 million in monthly income for the local workforce generated through direct and support-chain economic activities.

“The Seremban Sentral development also targets at least 6,000 daily commuters traveling between homes, workplaces, and healthcare and lifestyle centres, marking a major leap towards modern urban mobility,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Seremban Sentral TOD organised by the Railway Assets Corporation (RAC) and lead developer Sunway Group.

Also present were Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah, Transport Ministry secretary general and RAC board chairman Datuk Seri Jana Santhiran Muniayan, and RAC chief executive officer Datuk Azhar Ahmad.

Loke said Seremban Sentral is not merely a physical development project, but a symbol of a resurgence that bolsters the identity of the city as a modern and sustainable economic centre.

He said the first phase of the development, from 2026 to 2030, focuses on core components such as Sunway Medical Centre Seremban, a modern private hospital with more than 250 beds and 480,000 square feet of space. It is the first hospital in the state to be built next to the Seremban Railway Station.

Also being developed is a new 1.2-million-sq-ft shopping mall managed by Sunway Malls and designed as a modern commercial centre along with a 300,000-sq-ft office tower, one of the tallest buildings in the state.

Meanwhile, the second phase will see additional residential (serviced apartments) and commercial development as well as community facilities covering 3.2 million sq ft, to be developed in stages from 2029 to 2039.

“Once the project is fully completed, it will reflect a large-scale development that is modern, comprehensive, and focused on the well-being and convenience of the people of Seremban,” he said.

Loke said the project also emphasises the development of medical tourism in Negeri Sembilan, particularly with the establishment of the Sunway Medical Centre, which is expected to be a catalyst for the sector.

“We expect patients to come from other states and abroad not only for treatment, indirectly stimulating tourism activities in the state,” he added.

Loke noted that medical tourism has proven successful in Penang and Melaka, and with Negeri Sembilan’s strategic location near the Klang Valley, it is believed to have strong potential in attracting international tourists.

The Member of Parliament for Seremban also said the project will preserve existing heritage elements through the conservation and upgrading of Seremban Yard as a historic colonial building and by retaining mature trees in the area in preserving its original landscape.

“This approach ensures that the heritage value of Seremban Yard remains safeguarded while creating a more sustainable, attractive, and functional environment for the community.

“The Heritage Market is being restructured as a cultural attraction, and becomes a more organised and appealing trading area,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cheah of Sunway Group said Negeri Sembilan has recorded encouraging economic growth in recent years, with Seremban rapidly emerging as a key logistics and industrial hub connected to the Klang Valley’s southern growth corridor.

He said the momentum is expected to be further strengthened with the implementation of the Seremban Sentral project, which will significantly expand and enhance rail connectivity in the area, positioning the city as a more competitive and accessible regional centre in the years ahead.

“This is aligned with the state-led Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0, where Negeri Sembilan plans to transform the state into a high-value and future-ready economy by 2045,” he added.

Cheah said Sunway intends to be a strong, supportive and long-term partner in this ambitious agenda to drive sustainable, inclusive, and equitable economic development in the state. — Bernama