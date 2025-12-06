KOTA KINABALU, Dec 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today assured Sabahans that the federal government will honour its commitments to the state, stressing that the outcome of the recent election does not alter Putrajaya’s responsibilities nor its resolve to work with the newly formed unity government.

Speaking at a Sentuhan Madani programme with the Sabah state administration, Anwar said he returned to Sabah despite PH’s disappointing results in the recent polls to show that federal engagement does not end once votes are counted.

“I don’t want people to think I only come during elections and disappear after. That’s not our political culture,” he said.

Anwar acknowledged “natural disappointment” among supporters and candidates after the election but urged leaders to accept the results maturely and shift immediately into governance mode.

“The election is over for the next five years. We must accept it and listen to what the people actually want — especially in the rural areas. Now is the time to work together,” he said.

He said the federal government’s commitment to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) has never been stronger, noting that progress under the committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has been historic in both speed and implementation.

He said progress on the 40 per cent return of revenue as enshrined in the Constitution would be repaid as soon as possible to provide “clear confidence” to Sabahans.

“The government aims to hold the first meeting by mid-January to settle the method and parameters for the 40 per cent return.

“This is not about playing politics… During elections, people become cynical but we are about delivering our promises,” he said.

He said he could not commit to announcing the exact quantum or phases of payment by January as these details must first be finalised by the technical committee and the Sabah government before being presented to the Cabinet.

“However, the Cabinet currently faces four vacancies which may hinder its development,” he said.

“What is certain is that the federal government is committed to returning the 40 per cent to Sabah.

“I don’t want assumptions that we promise but don’t carry it out,” he said.

Anwar praised Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor for maintaining calm leadership despite recent political turbulence, saying the state’s stability was crucial for development.

“We work as a team — it is not about who won or lost. People can choose any party; that is their right. Our job is to deliver what we promised,” he said.

He said the current state government — made up predominantly of Sabah-based parties — was the strongest platform yet for advancing state rights and development.

“As long as leaders are sincere, the people will appreciate it. When leaders fight, the people are the ones who lose,” he said.

Anwar also extended his condolences over the passing of Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, saying he was unable to attend the funeral yesterday but had conveyed his sympathies to the family.