KUCHING, Dec 6 — A 69-year-old blind woman who was discovered living with her deceased daughter’s body for several days will be placed at Rumah Seri Kenangan for care and support.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that the woman will also undergo comprehensive physical and psychological assessments to determine her overall health condition.

“Action has already been taken by the Social Welfare Department (JKM). It is more appropriate for her to be placed in the care home, as she is now alone following the death of the daughter,” she said when met at the Gastronomi Nyamai Sarawak 2025 Festival at the Sarawak Cultural Village here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that a visually impaired elderly woman was forced to crawl approximately 150 metres to seek help after spending several days with her daughter’s body in a hut along Jalan Kampung Telok Sabang, Kota Samarahan.

Kota Samarahan district police chief Supt Damataries Lautin reportedly said the woman realised her 48-year-old daughter had died on November 30 after the latter complained of chest pain and shortness of breath.

However, the woman was unable to seek assistance until the increasingly strong smell from her daughter’s body compelled her to crawl out of the hut to get help.

Meanwhile, Nancy urged community leaders to remain vigilant and attentive to the welfare of residents, especially in rural areas, to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“Such leadership ensures that villagers receive accurate information on the various forms of assistance offered by the government through the proper channels, especially the JKM,” she said. — Bernama