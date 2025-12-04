SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Malaysia and Singapore have reached a key understanding in their ongoing discussions on the Flight Information Region (FIR), with both sides agreeing that any future arrangement must ensure smooth and unhindered air traffic movements.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia recognises Singapore’s need for safe and efficient air flow into Changi and Seletar airports, while Malaysia similarly requires free movement of flights to Sabah and Sarawak.

“We acknowledge the need to accept the fact that we need such a flow (safe and efficient) to Changi and Seletar, as much as we need an efficient flow to the east, to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Whatever the arrangement, it should not frustrate the free movement of air traffic. If we accept that principle, I think we can move ahead with more certainty,” he said at a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after the 12th Annual Leaders’ Retreat today.

Anwar noted that sustained engagement at the leadership and ministerial levels has driven tangible progress in resolving the long-pending matter, adding that these continued discussions have been instrumental in bringing both countries closer to a final resolution of several outstanding issues.

On maritime boundary issues, Anwar said Malaysia and Singapore must work towards an amicable resolution, stressing that both nations should pursue progress.

He said this position had been clearly conveyed to his Singaporean counterpart, as well as to Malaysia’s Cabinet members and officials involved in the discussions, noting that the two neighbours generally remain aligned on broader regional and trade matters.

“I concede, it is more complex, but if we have a clear commitment to try and resolve, I’m sure we can make progress.

“And beyond just recognising that it’s a problem — a complex problem — my position is clear. I’ve told Prime Minister Lawrence, my colleagues in the Cabinet, and the officials that we must work towards an amicable resolution.

“Even if it is not in full, at least progress in part,” he said, adding that complexity of the matter should not prevent both sides from moving forward constructively.

He reiterated that Malaysia looks forward to ensuring its unique relationship with Singapore is continuously strengthened, not only in diplomatic relations but also in economic, trade, cultural and educational fields.

Anwar was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan during the one-day working visit.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Johor’s Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi were also part of the official delegation. — Bernama