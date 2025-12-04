KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin today said that he will prove his innocence after pleading not guilty to four corruption charges in which he is alleged to have received bribes worth over RM170,000 from businessman Albert Tei.

Speaking to the media after he was released on RM150,000 bail, Shamsul Iskandar thanked his lawyers and friends who were present in court today to show solidarity and to pray for him.

“InsyaAllah, I will prove my innocence,” he said at the Kuala Lumpur court complex here, using the Arabic term meaning God-willing.

He added that he will follow the legal and court processes.

“Since early on, I have taken a proactive attitude and provided cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission especially, to complete investigations and insyaAllah clear my name,” he said in brief remarks.

