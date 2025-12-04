KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — Businessman Albert Tei Jiann Cheing today pleaded not guilty to four corruption charges, where he allegedly gave bribes worth more over RM176,000 to the prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin during a period spanning from November 2023 to March 2024.

Tei was alleged to have given bribes in the form of cash worth RM140,000 and over RM36,000 in furniture and electrical appliances to Shamsul Iskandar.

Tei, dressed in a light green collared shirt and a dark-coloured blazer, pleaded not guilty to the four charges and claimed trial in a loud and clear voice.

If convicted over any of the charges, the penalty is a maximum 20 years’ jail term, and a fine of RM10,000 or at least five times the sum of the bribe, whichever amount is higher.

Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin decided to impose bail of RM70,000 on Tei with two Malaysian sureties.

The judge listed three conditions for the bail, namely for Tei to surrender his passport to the court, to report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month, and to not disturb any prosecution witnesses until the trial ends.

MORE TO COME