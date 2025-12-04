KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The prime minister’s former senior political secretary Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin today pleaded not guilty to four corruption charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act in court, over his alleged receiving of bribery worth over RM176,000 from businessman Albert Tei Jiann Cheing.

Shamsul Iskandar is accused of having corruptly obtained and received bribes from Tei in the form of cash worth RM140,000 and over RM36,000 in furniture and electrical appliances.

Shamsul Iskandar, dressed in a collared shirt with green and yellow patterns, pleaded not guilty to the four charges.

If convicted over any of the charges, he faces the penalty is a maximum 20 years’ jail term, and a fine of RM10,000 or at least five times the sum of the bribe, whichever amount is higher.

The charges were read out in a packed courtroom at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur.

Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin decided to fix bail at RM150,000 with two Malaysian sureties, with three additional conditions including for Shamsul Iskandar to surrender his passport to the court.

MORE TO COME