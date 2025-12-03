KOTA KINABALU, Dec 3 — Sabah’s position will not waver in its quest for the “lost years” of its 40 per cent return of revenue entitlement, despite the inclusion of new national party leaders in the government and the Cabinet, said Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun today.

Masidi, who is also state finance minister, said that the leaders from the national Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional were also Sabahans and were equally committed to restoring the state’s constitutional rights.

“Those in the state government are also Sabahans. The question of national-party influence does not arise. They too want to see the 40 per cent materialised after all the lost years,” he told reporters after clocking in at Menara Kinabalu today.

He reiterated the state government would not entertain any proposal that falls short of the constitutional formula under Article 112C and the Tenth Schedule, which entitles Sabah to 40 per cent of all federal revenue collected from the state.

“I do not think any of the federal leaders have disputed the 40 per cent. The Constitution is clear and the court case ruling has said it. I do not think you can compromise on constitutional provisions.

“Whether we like it or not, we must reach a conclusion within the 90-day period. This is now one of our top priorities,” he said.

“The discussions should include back dues since 1974 when the federal government did not complete the mandatory revenue reviews or return Sabah its full constitutional entitlement.”

On October 17, the High Court ordered both the state and federal governments to resolve the lost years within 90 days, and to conclude remaining related matters within a further 90 days.

GRS unhappiness ‘has been dealt with’

He said Sabah has submitted its revenue calculations to Putrajaya but said the figure would not be disclosed publicly until the joint federal-state committee reviews it.

Meanwhile, Masidi also said that his ministry is in the midst of preparing the State Budget to be tabled next Friday (December 12).

The Budget is expected to be a continuation of the state’s Sabah Maju Jaya, development blueprint.