KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — A man died yesterday after falling from the third floor of a building in Pudu, Wangsa Maju while trying to retrieve a pickleball.

In a statement today, Wangsa Maju district police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said they received a report regarding the incident last night and the case has been classified as sudden death.

"At 9.43pm yesterday we received a report regarding a 32-year-old man who fell from the third floor of a building in Pudu. The deceased was playing pickleball on the third floor and had climbed over the courts fence to retrieve a ball and fell to the lower floor.

"The case has been classified as sudden death," he said.

Meanwhile, a pickleball centre in Kuala Lumpur posted about the tragic incident in an instagram story on its instagram account.

“We are deeply saddened by a tragic incident that occured at our TREC facility, which resulted in the loss of a life. At this time, we ask for understanding and compassion as we respect the privacy of the family and loved ones affected,” read the posting.