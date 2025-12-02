KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — A man was injured after being bitten by a crocodile in an incident at a plantation area in Kampung Sungai Buaya in Teluk Intan, Perak, last Saturday.

The victim reportedly sustained injuries to his left knee, according to a report published in BuletinTV3.

Perak Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) director Yusoff Shariff said the incident was reported to the authorities at 6.30pm, and the injured man was subsequently treated at Teluk Intan Hospital.

He noted that the crocodile may have appeared due to overflow from a nearby water channel following flooding in the surrounding area.

“There was indeed such a case. We received the report at 6.30pm last Saturday.

“It’s possible the crocodile came through the area because of the floods, and yes, this is the first appearance of a crocodile in the vicinity,” he said when contacted.

He added that Perhilitan’s current actions include monitoring the area and installing warning signs.

Since Sunday, a report has been circulating on WhatsApp about a man sustaining serious injuries after being attacked by a crocodile while casting a fishing net in his plantation in Kampung Sungai Buaya.

According to the viral report, the crocodile is said to have entered through a sluice gate in the village area, which connects to the Perak River.