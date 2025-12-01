KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Sabah’s new state Cabinet line-up is expected to be sworn in later today.

Sources say the new ministers are set to take their oaths before state governor Tun Musa Aman at 2pm at the Istana Negeri.

As of press time, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is chief minister after being sworn in for a second term before Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman at 3.05am on Sunday.

However, he has yet to announce which parties and individuals will make up the new administration.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, assemblymen from GRS, Pakatan Harapan, Upko, and independent representatives witnessed Hajiji’s swearing-in. It is believed that Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (PKDM) is also part of the government.

Upko pulled out of the PH coalition just two weeks earlier, citing misalignment with the federal approach to Sabah’s interests.

Since then, Barisan Nasional’s central leadership and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan have also pledged support for Hajiji.

Sabah BN has been a strong critic of the GRS administration since it withdrew support for Hajiji in January 2023 after a political fallout. Meanwhile, Kitingan pulled his party out of the GRS fold a few days before the State Assembly was dissolved in October, citing pressure from federal forces.

Speculation is now rife as to whether the latter two will be part of the new government.