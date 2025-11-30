KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today refuted claims by rights group Lawyers for Liberty that its notice to lawyer Mahajoth Singh, representing businessman Albert Tei, was unlawful.

The commission said that its summons was issued under Section 30(1) of the MACC Act 2009, which grants it the authority to require any person to attend and produce documents or recordings relevant to an investigation.

“There is no exemption for legal practitioners, and to suggest otherwise is legally unfounded,” MACC said in a press statement.

It stressed that lawyer–client privilege as raised by Lawyers for Liberty earlier today, does not excuse the lawyer from appearing before investigators or shielding materials unrelated to legal advice.

“Thus, the allegation of intimidation is baseless. The notice is a routine statutory process and in no way interferes with the lawyer’s ability to represent his client,” it added.

The commission also explained that any temporary restriction on access to a detainee is lawful under Section 28(A)8 of the Criminal Procedure Code, ensuring investigative integrity in sensitive cases.

“Mischaracterising lawful procedures as ‘lawlessness’ is irresponsible and risks confusing the public,” MACC said, reaffirming its commitment to act professionally, impartially, and within the law.

Earlier today, Lawyers For Liberty condemned MACC for summoning Mahajoth, calling it “unlawful and an act of blatant intimidation of a lawyer acting for his client”.

The case stems from allegations that Tei paid bribes to Hang Tuah Jaya MP and former Anwar aide Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, with both men now in MACC custody on a six-day remand as part of the bribery investigation.