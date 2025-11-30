KUALA LUMPUR, 30 November 2025 — Legal rights group Lawyers For Liberty today condemned the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission’s (MACC’s) demand for lawyer Mahajoth Singh to report for questioning in the investigation involving businessman Albert Tei.

In a statement, Lawyers For Liberty chairman Zaid Malek called it an “unlawful and an act of blatant intimidation of a lawyer acting for his client”.

Zaid said the summons shows a disregard for solicitor–client privilege, arguing that the MACC’s demand “raises serious questions about investigative propriety and respect for the rule of law.”

He also warned that such actions undercut confidence in the justice system and urged MACC Chief Tan Sri Azam Baki to withdraw the notice and cease any attempts to question legal counsel.

“The MACC’s statutory mandate is to investigate corruption. It is not to interrogate counsel,” Zaid said.

He emphasised that investigative powers must be exercised “with restraint, professionalism, and due regard for the rights of both accused persons and their legal representatives.”

The controversial move has reignited calls for stricter protections for lawyers and clarity on the boundaries of corruption probes, especially when legal representation and privilege are involved.

The incident stemmed from allegations that Tei paid bribes to Hang Tuah Jaya MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin who was a former senior aide to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, purportedly to recover funds previously channelled to several Sabah assemblymen.

The MACC has since arrested Shamsul Iskandar and Tei as part of its investigation into the bribery claims.

Both men are currently under MACC custody on a six-day remand.