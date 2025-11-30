KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — AirAsia Aviation Group has completed the required software rollback on its operational A320 Family, in full compliance with the Emergency Airworthiness Directive (AD) issued by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) following an Alert Operators Transmission from Airbus.

In a statement today, AirAsia said the Emergency AD was received around 3.00am on November 29 local time, and AirAsia’s Business Continuity Plan was immediately activated.

It said completing the directive while maintaining operations required strong coordination across engineering, flight operations, network, ground operations and customer experience teams, among others in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

AirAsia Aviation Group chief executive officer Bo Lingam said safety is core to the trust that guests place on us, and the response was immediate and thorough in this regulator-mandated action.

“Thanks to meticulous planning and strong groupwide coordination from our engineering teams — supported by our ecosystem partner ADE, compliance work for the aircraft was completed within 24 hours.

“Our operations teams continue to work to minimise disruptions. This concerted response is reflective of the agility, guest centricity and teamwork that define AirAsia,” he said.

Guests flying with AirAsia are encouraged to check their latest flight status via the AirAsia MOVE app or at airasia.com/flightstatus, it added. — Bernama