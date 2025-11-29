KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Voter turnout for the Sabah state election stood at 51.19 per cent as of 2pm today.

The Election Commission (EC) said 892,174 of the state’s 1.78 million eligible voters had cast their ballots by that time.

However, the turnout was lower than at the same time during the 2020 state election, which recorded 54.19 per cent.

Voting began at 7.30am today, and the state’s 882 polling centres will begin closing in stages from noon, with all to be fully closed by 5.30pm.

Preliminary results are expected to start coming in around 10pm, barring severe weather that could delay the transport of ballot boxes.

The EC said it aims to release the full results by midnight.