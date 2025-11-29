KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Kapayan state constituency Datuk Jannie Lasimbang received a boost of encouragement when two deputy ministers accompanied her as she cast her vote in the 17th Sabah State Election this morning.

Jannie, the incumbent assemblywoman, arrived at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Yue Min in Penampang at about 9am, accompanied by Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching and Deputy Minister of Finance Lim Hui Ying.

The PH Wanita Sabah chairperson voted at 9.33am and is among four DAP women candidates contesting in this Sabah election.

Jannie is facing a 12-cornered fight for the seat, which has 49,597 registered voters. — Bernama