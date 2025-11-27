IPOH, November 27 — The Perak Forestry Department (JPNPk) will conduct an accident and disaster risk study for hiking areas to identify danger zones and preventive steps to be taken, following the death of a climber in Gunung Liang last month.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad told the State Legislative Assembly today that the initiative will also explore the use of real-time monitoring systems for high-risk hiking sites.

“These studies will allow the authorities to identify high-risk sites and improve preventive measures.

“At the same time, the use of real-time monitoring and assessment systems will improve response efficiency in the event of untoward incidents,” he said.

Saarani was responding to an oral question asked by Buntong assemblyman Thulsi Thivani Manogaran regarding the state government’s actions and safety measures to protect climbers engaging in forest activities.

As an added control measure, Saarani said JPNPk is also conducting capacity studies for high-traffic hiking areas in Perak using Ecological Fiscal Transfer allocations.

“Two studies have been completed in the Kinta, Manjung and southern Perak forest districts, another two are ongoing in Hulu Perak and Kuala Kangsar.

“While, another study is scheduled to take place in 2026 in the Larut and Matang forest district,” he said.

Saarani said these findings will help the state government to determine the maximum number of hikers allowed at any given time to ensure controlled, safe and sustainable hiking activities.

He added that JPNPk has identified 55 hiking sites located within Permanent Reserved Forests (HSK).

“Under Section 47(1)(c), all hiking activities in these areas now require a valid HSK entry permit, which can be applied via online to allow better monitoring of visitor numbers.

“For trails above 500 metres in elevation, the state government also requires hikers to be accompanied by a certified Forestry Mountain Guide, in line with the approved hiking standard operating procedures,” he said.

For interstate hiking activities, Saarani said JPNPk will work with its counterparts in Kedah, Kelantan and Pahang to refine requirements and harmonise procedures for cross-border hikes, ensuring better safety measures and coordinated enforcement.

On October 16, Mustaqqeem Mansoor, 34, was found dead at the peak of Gunung Liang Barat, near Tanjung Malim.

He had joined 10 friends for a climb that began on October 10 from Bukit Fraser, Pahang, and was last seen on October 14.

His body was airlifted from the 1,933-metre summit using a Fire and Rescue Department Air Special Unit AW189 helicopter on October 17.

Following his death, JPNPk has closed the Gunung Liang climbing site to the public until further notice.