ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 21 — The Johor State Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed the Johor Budget 2026 themed “Bangsa Johor Sejahtera”, with projected expenditure amounting to RM2.546 billion.

It is a surplus budget of RM4.45 million compared with the state’s expected revenue of RM2.550 billion next year.

The Johor Budget 2026 was debated over three days beginning November 17, involving 56 state assemblymen.

The matter was announced by Johor Speaker Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi on the final day of the sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar here.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in his winding-up speech today, also expressed his appreciation to all assemblymen who provided feedback on the budget.

When tabling the budget on November 13, Onn Hafiz said it had been formulated in line with the Six Johor Advancement Thrusts comprising 260 initiatives for social development, the economy and the well-being of the people.

He said the budget not only strengthened the state’s economic foundations, but also reflected moral and social responsibility towards the people. — Bernama