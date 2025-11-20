KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) President Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee said Sarawak has succeeded because they have a coalition model comprising local parties that works.

“Not a dictatorship nor any party from outside. It is a consensus of local parties working solely for Sarawak without interference from Malaya parties.

“We often look at Sarawak with envy. They have acquired their own airline (AirBorneo), purchased stakes in banks to secure their financial ecosystem, established their own coast guard to protect their marine assets, and are aggressively investing in AI and green energy.

“Even more impressive is their education policy where they will soon offer free tertiary education,” said the former chief minister.

He said these successes are the fruits of financial security, even though Sarawak doesn’t have the “golden card” of Sabah 40pc tax revenue entitlement.

Yong said financial security is impossible to achieve when the government is penetrated by external powers or internal conflicts.

According to him, the financial leakage occurred immediately after Malaya parties penetrated the Sabah government.

He said the first leakage is the Constitutional entitlement to the 40pc net revenue return.

This right was to ensure Sabah had the funds to catch up in development. Yet, when Sabah is governed or influenced by parties headquartered in Malaya, they cannot and will not demand this payment forcefully.

Consequently, the billions that should be building our roads and water treatment plants remain in Federal hands.

The second leakage is even more damaging as it involves the weakening of local businesses.

“When external parties hold power, economic policies and opportunities naturally tilt away from locals.”

He said former Sabah Minister, Datuk Yap Pak Leong, in February 2005, calculated a frightening statistic regarding this decline.

Before 1985, 90pc of businesses in Sabah were owned by Sabahans. By 2005, that figure had collapsed to less than 20pc, the direct result of political dilution.

He said: “When we lost political control to external models, we lost our economic sovereignty.

“Our local businessmen are sidelined, contracts flow outwards and the wealth generated in Sabah does not stay in Sabah.”

Yong said this explains why Sabah is poor despite having superior natural attributes to Sarawak.

“We have a better strategic position between the Pacific and South China Sea, deep-water ports, and rich resources, but we are a sieve that leaks wealth,” he said, in a statement.

He said the only way to plug the leak is to emulate the Sarawak model by forming a united coalition of local parties without interference from Malaya-based parties.

“We must reject the dictatorship of single party rule.

“It is time for the people of Sabah to wake up and unite to secure our financial pillar, or we will remain left behind forever. Now is the time,” he added. — Daily Express