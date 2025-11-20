KOTA KINABALU, Nov 20 — The Madani government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is stepping up efforts to tackle Sabah’s long-standing water crisis, channelling significant federal funds into a series of critical projects aimed at ensuring a more stable and reliable water supply across the state.

Political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Romzi Ationg from Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) said since the formation of the Madani government, the federal government has provided substantial financial support to Sabah to address the crisis.

"Both the state and federal governments are consistently working to resolve Sabah’s water issues, but we must be realistic that this problem cannot be solved quickly as it requires long-term solutions,” he told Bernama.

Key initiatives include Phase 2 of the Telibong II Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Tuaran, which doubles its capacity from 80 million litres per day (MLD) to 160 MLD and was completed in July.

Meanwhile, the Kogopon 2 WTP expansion in Papar and Phase 1 of the Lahad Datu Water Supply System upgrade, with a 60 MLD capacity, are both targeted for full completion by July 2026.

Other ongoing projects include the 5 MLD Mamut WTP in Ranau, set to begin operations next month, and the Tawau Dam, with a capacity of 30 million cubic metres, scheduled for completion in July 2026 to boost the district’s water reserves.

During the tabling of Budget 2026, Prime Minister Anwar announced a development allocation of RM6.9 billion for Sabah, covering measures to improve water and electricity supply.

Since 2024, the federal government has allocated RM1 billion for water projects, including new pipeline installations in Tawau and the upgrading of ageing pipes in Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Putatan, with completion expected next year.

Senior lecturer at the UMS Faculty of Humanities, Arts and Heritage Assoc Prof Dr Syahrudin Awang Ahmad said the government’s commitment is evident through major funding for critical infrastructure projects such as WTPs and pipe replacements.

He stressed that close cooperation between the federal and state governments, including via the Sabah State Water Department (JANS), is essential to ensure projects proceed smoothly and deliver a more stable, higher-quality water supply.

However, Syahrudin cautioned that fully resolving Sabah’s complex water issues by the end of 2026 remains a major challenge, requiring extraordinary effort.

"Success depends on smooth project implementation, including addressing procurement issues, site delays and overall project management,” he said.

He also called for aggressive measures to reduce non-revenue water (NRW), such as large-scale replacement of ageing pipes and the adoption of advanced leak detection technology.

"Strengthening governance and transparency within JANS is crucial to prevent the leakage of funds. Complementary strategies such as rainwater harvesting and exploring alternative water sources, like coastal desalination, could further support the state’s water security,” he added. — Bernama