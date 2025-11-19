KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A pair of giant pandas from China, Chen Xing (male) and Xiao Yue (female), arrived safely at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 8.30 pm last night.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) in a statement said the pair will be transported to the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at Zoo Negara, which has been fully upgraded to ensure a conducive, safe and comfortable environment.

According to the ministry, Chen Xing and Xiao Yue will undergo a mandatory one-month quarantine under the close supervision of an experienced team of veterinarians and keepers before being introduced to the public.

“The arrival of the giant pandas symbolises the integrity and enduring friendship between Malaysia and China.

“Malaysia, through NRES, continues the International Giant Panda Conservation Cooperation Project with China via the signing of a new agreement on April 16, in conjunction with the state visit of the president of China to Malaysia,” the ministry said.

The signing of the agreement allows Malaysia to receive a new pair of younger giant pandas for 10 years from 2025 to 2035.

Through a similar cooperation previously, Malaysia received the giant panda pair Fu Wa and Feng Yi in 2012, before they were returned to China on May 18, 2025. — Bernama