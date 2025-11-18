ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 18 — Unexploded World War II-era ordnance and hundreds of ancient graves have been unearthed during Johor’s massive RM2.6 billion flood mitigation project, a state official said today.

Despite these unforeseen challenges, State Public Works, Transport, and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said that 10 out of the 11 key flood mitigation projects are progressing on schedule and are expected to be completed by 2027.

The unexploded ordnance was discovered along the banks of Sungai Gatom in Labis during work on the Segamat flood mitigation project.

Mohamad Fazli said the area has been cordoned off for public safety, and a bomb disposal team is working to clear the site.

“The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry, the police, and the National Security Council will ensure the project site is completely safe,” he said, adding that the clearance work is expected to be completed by June next year.

In a separate discovery in Kota Tinggi, 307 ancient tombstones were found near Sungai Pemandi, including some believed to be Achenese.

Mohamad Fazli said the relocation of the graves will be handled with the involvement of the Johor Islamic Religious Council to ensure the process complies with religious guidelines and is expected to be finished by February next year.

The projects, which span the districts of Segamat, Muar, Kota Tinggi, and Batu Pahat, are a critical part of the state's efforts to address its long-standing flood issues.